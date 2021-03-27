Vipstar Coin Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

