Meme Market Capitalization Tops $82.95 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $2,962.36 or 0.05274317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $82.95 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00357966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00033004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004707 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

