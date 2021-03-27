Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,373 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 10,368,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

