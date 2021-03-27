Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASPL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 413,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,291. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

