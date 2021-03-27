RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 1,336.0% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Friday. 186,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 298.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

