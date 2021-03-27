Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. 2,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $373,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $880,000.

