Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. 2,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.