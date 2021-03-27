TerraUSD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $39.36 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005474 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,503,184,366 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.