Rupee (RUP) Price Down 39.7% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $95,142.72 and $30.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00050718 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,617,350 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

