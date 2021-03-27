Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.17 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Zap has a market cap of $60.01 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00615795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

