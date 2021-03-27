Mariner LLC Has $19.36 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 40,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

