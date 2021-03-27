WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $1.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007850 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.