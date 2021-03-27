UnlimitedIP Market Cap Reaches $11.96 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

