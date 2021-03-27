THEKEY (TKY) Trading 33.2% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $593,404.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009818 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

