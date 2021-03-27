Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 317.2%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

CHKGF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

