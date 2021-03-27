Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 317.2%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
CHKGF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About CK Asset
