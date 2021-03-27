Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 94.9%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $$47.28 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.