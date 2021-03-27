Proem Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. SEA accounts for 2.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.24. 5,269,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.