Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Visa makes up 0.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

