Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 304,065 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.53 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

