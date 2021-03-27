Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,991 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,520,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,397,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,269,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

GILD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 6,017,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

