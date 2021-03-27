Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

