One68 Global Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One68 Global Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6,755.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,844,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

