Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,209 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

BAC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 66,702,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266,035. The stock has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

