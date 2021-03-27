AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,938 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,381,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,959. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

