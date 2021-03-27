MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

