Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 3,261.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

