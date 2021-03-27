Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of COOSF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

