Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,777.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

