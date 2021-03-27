Cypress Capital LLC Sells 471 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.