TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Tops $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00620193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023305 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.