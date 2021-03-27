Comparing Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) & Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orion Oyj and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 21.81% 30.83% 21.26% Tokuyama 6.37% 13.22% 6.45%

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orion Oyj pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokuyama pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.18 billion 4.70 $224.45 million $0.80 24.50 Tokuyama $2.91 billion 0.59 $183.42 million $1.65 7.55

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

