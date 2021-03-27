375,000 Shares in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.75% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $23,164,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,776,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000.

In other Good Works Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $426,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,836.

Shares of NASDAQ GWAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 304,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

