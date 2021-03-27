Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases 112,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $5,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. 4,274,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,895. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

