T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 4.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $105,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. 4,274,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,895. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

