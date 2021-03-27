Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $319.71. 1,304,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

