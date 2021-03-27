Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.98. 420,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.