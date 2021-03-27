Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

