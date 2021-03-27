Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Increases By 277.0%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the February 28th total of 163,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of METX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,677. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -2.38.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.