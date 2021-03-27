Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Drops By 90.8%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 812,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,467,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,552. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

