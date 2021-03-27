iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 1,291,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

