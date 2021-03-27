Moab Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,656 Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Moab Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. Nam Tai Property accounts for approximately 7.0% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Nam Tai Property worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% during the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 122,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

