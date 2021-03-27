Zacks Investment Management Sells 11,325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $142.70. 6,782,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.19.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

