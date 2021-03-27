AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 24,844 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Friday. 2,424,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

