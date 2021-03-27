Zacks Investment Management Sells 16,118 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $52,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after buying an additional 205,524 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5,044.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 127,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. 507,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,912. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

