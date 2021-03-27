INT (INT) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $5.10 million and $2.80 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00621406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023326 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.