API3 (API3) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $79.03 million and $18.50 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00010380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00058381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00235253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.73 or 0.00868831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031010 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

