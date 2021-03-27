Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $23.18 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $34,174.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00906421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.22 or 0.00362311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001299 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

