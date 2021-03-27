Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 552,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.