VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,325 shares during the quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,373,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. 15,938,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,814,547. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.