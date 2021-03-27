M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 167,727 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 5.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.40% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,691,000 after purchasing an additional 569,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 1,737,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.