Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. 839,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

